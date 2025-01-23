Grand Canyon faces Southern Utah, aims to stop road losing streak

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-9, 1-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Antelopes play Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-2 at home. Southern Utah is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Antelopes are 3-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Jamir Simpson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

