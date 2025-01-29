Grand Canyon faces Seattle U, aims for 5th straight win

Seattle U Redhawks (8-12, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-5, 5-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (8-12, 3-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-5, 5-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon heads into a matchup against Seattle U as winners of four straight games.

The Antelopes have gone 11-1 at home. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 3.4.

The Redhawks are 3-3 in conference matchups. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 7.6.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. JaKobe Coles is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Moncrieffe is averaging 15.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.