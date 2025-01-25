Grand Canyon earns 79-66 win over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Utah Tech 79-66 on Saturday night. Coles…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Utah Tech 79-66 on Saturday night.

Coles also had eight rebounds for the Antelopes (15-5, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison scored 13 points while going 3 of 4 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Duke Brennan shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Beon Riley led the way for the Trailblazers (6-14, 2-3) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Hakim Byrd added 11 points for Utah Tech. Madiba Owona also put up eight points and four assists.

