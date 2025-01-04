Grand Canyon defeats Southern Utah 82-71

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 23 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Southern Utah 82-71 on Saturday night. Grant-Foster also contributed…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 23 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Southern Utah 82-71 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Antelopes (11-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Collin Moore scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Duke Brennan shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Dominique Ford led the Thunderbirds (8-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Jamir Simpson added 13 points for Southern Utah. Tavi Jackson had 12 points, nine assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

