Grand Canyon Antelopes face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, seek 12th straight win

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-11) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-11)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will attempt to continue its 11-game win streak with a victory against Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-4 in home games. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC in team defense, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Antelopes are 1-2 on the road. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 8.6 more points per game (79.1) than Southern Utah gives up (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Uhrich is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.7 points for the Thunderbirds.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 15.3 points for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.