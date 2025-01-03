Grambling visits Prairie View A&M on 9-game road slide

Grambling Tigers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-7, 0-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-7, 0-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hits the road against Prairie View A&M looking to end its nine-game road slide.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks ninth in college basketball with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 7.4.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Grambling allows. Grambling’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

Kahia Warmsley is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers.

