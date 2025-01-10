Grambling takes on Bethune-Cookman in conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-12, 0-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Bethune-Cookman in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grambling is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Brayon Freeman is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

