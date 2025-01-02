Grambling plays Texas Southern after Freeman’s 25-point outing

Grambling Tigers (3-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Texas Southern after…

Grambling Tigers (3-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-10)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Texas Southern after Lydia Freeman scored 25 points in Grambling’s 94-52 victory over the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas Southern ranks third in college basketball with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Grambling Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Douthshine Prien averaging 3.1.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Grambling allows. Grambling’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

