Grambling plays Mississippi Valley State, looks to stop road skid

Grambling Tigers (4-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 0-6 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will look to break its 11-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils are 2-2 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State gives up 84.2 points and has been outscored by 30.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-4 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 5.9.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 68.1 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 84.2 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is averaging 10.5 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chilaydrien Newton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc. Ernest Ross is shooting 45.5% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 22.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.