Grambling faces Texas Southern after Freeman’s 25-point outing

Grambling Tigers (3-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Texas Southern after…

Grambling Tigers (3-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-10)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Texas Southern after Lydia Freeman scored 25 points in Grambling’s 94-52 win over the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 1-2 in home games. Texas Southern has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grambling Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Grambling leads the SWAC scoring 70.0 points per game while shooting 34.7%.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Texas Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Douthshine Prien is averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Grambling Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.