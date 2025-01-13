Grambling and Florida A&M meet for conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cheyenne McEvans and Florida A&M visit Alyssa Phillip and Grambling in SWAC action Monday.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Phillip averaging 7.6.

The Rattlers are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Grambling averages 68.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 73.4 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 65.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 71.9 Grambling allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Rattlers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douthshine Prien is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

McEvans is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

