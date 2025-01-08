Gourdine, Southern Jaguars to host Nicholson and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (3-12, 1-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (3-12, 1-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Asianae Nicholson and Bethune-Cookman take on Aniya Gourdine and Southern on Thursday.

The Jaguars are 2-0 on their home court. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Dakiyah Sanders averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 25.1% from 3-point range.

Southern averages 55.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 65.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleighyah Fontenot is shooting 20.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.1 points.

Nicholson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.0 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

