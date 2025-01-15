Gordan and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host conference foe UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-13, 0-3 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-13, 0-3 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville take on Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South play.

The Spartans are 2-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in conference matchups. UNC Asheville has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.1 points.

Dakota McCaughan is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.