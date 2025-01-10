Goodine leads No. 17 Oklahoma against Georgia

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma visits Georgia after Brycen Goodine scored 34 points in Oklahoma’s 80-78 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks third in the SEC shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Georgia’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Sooners square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

Goodine is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

