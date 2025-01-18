Gonzalez’s 20 lead Idaho past Eastern Washington 83-76

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Eastern Washington 83-76 on Saturday night. Gonzalez went 8…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez’s 20 points helped Idaho defeat Eastern Washington 83-76 on Saturday night.

Gonzalez went 8 of 14 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Vandals (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Julius Mims scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jack Payne had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Mason Williams led the way for the Eagles (6-12, 2-3) with 21 points. Andrew Cook added 18 points for Eastern Washington. Nic McClain also had 13 points, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

