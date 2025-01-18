Gonzalez, South Alabama Jaguars to visit Grayson, Southern Miss Eagles

South Alabama Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-12, 1-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-12, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays South Alabama in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Southern Miss is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 0-6 in conference play. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rachel Leggett averaging 2.8.

Southern Miss scores 65.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.1 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Eagles and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Amyria Walker is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

