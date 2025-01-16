Gonzalez leads Stony Brook against Elon after 37-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-6, 2-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-6, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Elon after Zaida Gonzalez scored 37 points in Stony Brook’s 87-83 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 5-1 in home games. Elon is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves have gone 3-1 against CAA opponents.

Elon’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 59.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.1 Elon gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Seawolves face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Breauna Ware is averaging 12.4 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

