Gonzalez and Miami (OH) host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-3)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Ball State after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 29 points in Miami (OH)’s 62-55 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The RedHawks have gone 4-1 at home. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in road games. Ball State averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 68.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 60.8 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Ally Becki is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cardinals.

