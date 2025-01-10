Gonzaga visits Washington State after Huijbens’ 23-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-8, 4-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 5-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-8, 4-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 5-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Washington State after Maud Huijbens scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 82-56 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars are 5-2 on their home court. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 4.8.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in conference play. Gonzaga is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Washington State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars.

Yvonne Ejim is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.