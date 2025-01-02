Gonzaga visits Burnham and Portland

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-8, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-1, 3-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-8, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-1, 3-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Gonzaga after Maisie Burnham scored 21 points in Portland’s 76-72 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots have gone 8-1 in home games. Portland is the top team in the WCC in team defense, giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference play. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 8.2.

Portland scores 80.1 points, 10.8 more per game than the 69.3 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Portland allows.

The Pilots and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is averaging 16.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Pilots.

Ejim is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.