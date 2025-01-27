Gonzaga hosts Oregon State after Rataj’s 30-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Gonzaga after Michael Rataj scored 30 points in Oregon State’s 83-69 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 15.5 fast break points.

The Beavers are 6-3 against WCC opponents. Oregon State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Oregon State averages 6.2 more points per game (78.3) than Gonzaga allows (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Rataj is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

