Gonzaga hosts Latu and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (8-7, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-8, 3-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Gonzaga after Malia Latu scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 68-62 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Gonzaga has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gonzaga makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Santa Clara averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Olivia Pollerd averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

