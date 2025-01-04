Gonzaga hosts Latu and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (8-7, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-8, 3-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-7, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-8, 3-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Gonzaga after Malia Latu scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 68-62 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Gonzaga gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Broncos are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Santa Clara averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Gonzaga allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is shooting 53.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Olivia Pollerd is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

