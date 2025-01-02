Gomez and New Hampshire host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Bryant after Clara Gomez scored 25 points in New Hampshire’s 74-57 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 in home games. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 9.8 assists per game led by Gomez averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 away from home. Bryant has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Hampshire’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.8 points and 1.7 steals.

Mia Mancini is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

