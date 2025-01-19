Goldin scores 31 points in No. 20 Michigan’s 80-76 overtime victory over Northwestern

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Valdislav Goldin scored 31 points, Nimari Burnett added 13 and No. 20 Michigan rallied to…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Valdislav Goldin scored 31 points, Nimari Burnett added 13 and No. 20 Michigan rallied to beat Northwestern 80-76 in overtime Sunday.

Roddy Gayle Jr. and Tre Donaldson each had 10 points to help the Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) rebounds from an 84-81 overtime loss at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:20 to finish off the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5).

Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 21 points. Nick Martinelli added 20, and Jalen Leach had 19 before he was ejected.

After Gayle gave the Wolverines a 65-63 lead with 34 seconds left in regulation, Matthew Nicholson made two free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats’ pesky defense plagued Michigan throughout the game. Northwestern held the Wolverines to 29% shooting in the first half, with Michigan missing 12 of its first 13 shots.

Michigan: The Wolverines survived despite shooting a season-worst 36% percent.

Key moment

Leach was ejected on a flagrant-2 call for kicking Goldin with 9:23 left. Goldin made both free throws to pull Michigan to 54-53.

Key stat

The Wildcats have not won at Michigan since 2010.

Up next

Northwestern returns home to face Indiana on Wednesday night. Michigan is at Purdue on Friday night.

