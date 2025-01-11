Goldin leads No. 24 Michigan against Washington

Washington Huskies (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan hosts Washington after Vladislav Goldin scored 36 points in Michigan’s 94-75 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 in home games. Michigan is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 1-4 in Big Ten play. Washington scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Michigan makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Washington averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc.

DJ Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

