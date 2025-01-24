Goldin leads No. 21 Michigan against No. 11 Purdue

Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan visits No. 11 Purdue after Vladislav Goldin scored 31 points in Michigan’s 80-76 overtime win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 at home. Purdue has a 14-5 record against teams over .500.

The Wolverines are 6-1 against conference opponents. Michigan averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue scores 76.9 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.4 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 16.7 points, 8.9 assists and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Goldin is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.