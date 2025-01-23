Goldin leads No. 21 Michigan against No. 11 Purdue after 31-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Michigan plays No. 11 Purdue after Vladislav Goldin scored 31 points in Michigan’s 80-76 overtime win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 at home. Purdue has a 14-5 record against teams over .500.

The Wolverines are 6-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 13-3 record against teams above .500.

Purdue scores 76.9 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.4 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nimari Burnett is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.7 points. Goldin is shooting 68.2% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.