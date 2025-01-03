Goebel and Northern Iowa host UIC

UIC Flames (4-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-6, 2-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (4-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-6, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts UIC after Ryley Goebel scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 93-70 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 4-2 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Flames are 1-1 against MVC opponents. UIC averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northern Iowa averages 77.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 68.4 UIC gives up. UIC averages 71.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 69.8 Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 22 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers.

Kristian Young is averaging 2.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

