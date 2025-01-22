Glasper leads N.C. A&T against Towson after 21-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-16, 0-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-9, 5-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-16, 0-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-9, 5-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Towson after Landon Glasper scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 74-73 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Towson is ninth in the CAA with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Tejada averaging 5.5.

The Aggies have gone 0-7 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 2-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

Towson is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Tejada is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

