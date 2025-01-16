Glancey leads Northern Arizona against Sacramento State after 21-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State after Sophie Glancey scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 87-81 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 5-1 in home games. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaydia Martin averaging 3.6.

The Lumberjacks are 3-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 15.5 assists. Leia Beattie leads the Lumberjacks with 3.8.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Lumberjacks match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

Glancey is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

