Givon and Robert Morris host Oakland

Robert Morris Colonials (6-12, 2-7 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-4 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Oakland after Noa Givon scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 67-61 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-3 on their home court. Oakland gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Colonials are 2-7 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Oakland is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oakland allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Lee is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Colonials. Givon is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

