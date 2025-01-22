Gillespie and Maryland host No. 17 Illinois

Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays No. 17 Illinois after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 22 points in Maryland’s 69-66 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 8-2 on their home court. Illinois averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Terrapins have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Illinois scores 86.8 points, 22.3 more per game than the 64.5 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 15.2 more points per game (83.2) than Illinois gives up to opponents (68.0).

The Fighting Illini and Terrapins match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Reese is averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Gillespie is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.