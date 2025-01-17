Giles, UNC Greensboro Spartans to visit Pelote, Western Carolina Catamounts

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-11, 1-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-11, 1-4 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bernard Pelote and Western Carolina host Kenyon Giles and UNC Greensboro in SoCon action Saturday.

The Catamounts have gone 5-3 at home. Western Carolina has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

Western Carolina is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.2% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 74.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 77.6 Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cord Stansberry is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 10.7 points.

Giles is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

