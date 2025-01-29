Giles leads UNC Greensboro past East Tennessee State 70-65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, as UNC Greensboro knocked…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, as UNC Greensboro knocked off East Tennessee State 70-65 on Wednesday night.

Giles went 10 of 18 from the field (1 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (14-8, 7-2 Southern Conference). Donovan Atwell scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Ronald Polite had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Quimari Peterson led the Buccaneers (12-10, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. John Buggs III added 14 points.

UNC Greensboro went into the half leading East Tennessee State 30-29. Giles put up 15 points in the second half.

UNC Greensboro next plays Saturday against Wofford at home, and East Tennessee State will host Furman on Sunday.

