Gilbert’s layup lifts No. 6 LSU to 89-87 win over No. 16 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kailyn Gilbert made a layup with 1 second left to give No. 6 LSU an 89-87 victory over No. 16 Tennessee on Thursday night.

Tennessee’s Zee Spearman had a good look but missed a short jumper that would have sent the game to overtime. The Lady Vols (13-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) took their second narrow loss in five days to a top-10 team.

Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Tigers (18-0, 3-0). Gilbert finished with 22 points, Flau’Jae Johnson had 20 and Mikaylah Williams 16.

Jewel Spear scored 25 points and Talaysia Cooper had 24 for Tennessee, which trailed by 18 in the second quarter. Ruby Whitehorn and Samara Spencer scored 10 each.

Morrow had a double-double by halftime. Her 19 points and 10 rebounds helped LSU take a 46-39 lead at the intermission. Johnson had 11 points for the Tigers.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers need to settle on a point guard before they get too far into the SEC season. Shayeanne Day-Wilson has had some minor injury issues, but got the majority of the minutes earlier. Last-Tear Poa has filled in, though hasn’t been as productive.

Tennessee: Rebounding is an issue coach Kim Caldwell is repeatedly focusing on. Tennessee was outrebounded 42-33 in their one-point loss to No. 10 Oklahoma Sunday. That and 18 turnovers contributed to the frustration.

Key moment

With less than 2 minutes to play, LSU trailed 84-82. Johnson connected on a three-point play. After two defensive stops, Williams scored on a layup to put the Tigers up 87-84.

Key stat

LSU attempted just eight 3-point shots in the game and hit one.

Up Next

LSU hosts Vanderbvilt on Monday, and Tennessee plays at Arkansas on Sunday.

___

