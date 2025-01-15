Gibson, North Florida Ospreys to visit Upshaw, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

North Florida Ospreys (4-13, 0-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 3-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Florida Ospreys (4-13, 0-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 3-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Upshaw and Central Arkansas host Jasmynne Gibson and North Florida in ASUN action Thursday.

The Sugar Bears are 6-0 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys are 0-4 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

Central Arkansas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The Sugar Bears and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Upshaw is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sugar Bears.

Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

