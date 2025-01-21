Gibb and BYU host Iowa State

BYU Cougars (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-7, 4-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Iowa State after Delaney Gibb scored 22 points in BYU’s 70-65 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones are 10-1 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-5 in Big 12 play. BYU scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Iowa State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). BYU has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Cougars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Ryan is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Cyclones.

Gibb is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

