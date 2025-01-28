Gibb and BYU host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-9, 1-7 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-9, 1-7 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Colorado after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 81-76 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 6-4 on their home court. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.1 assists per game led by Gibb averaging 3.9.

The Buffaloes are 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Buffaloes match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Whiting is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Gibb is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Frida Formann is averaging 13.6 points for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

