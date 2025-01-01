Gibb and BYU host Cincinnati

BYU Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3, 0-1 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Cincinnati after Delaney Gibb scored 23 points in BYU’s 57-53 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 5-1 in home games. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 4.1.

The Cougars are 0-1 in conference matchups. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 15.4 assists per game led by Amari Whiting averaging 4.3.

Cincinnati averages 68.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 59.7 BYU gives up. BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Gibb is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

