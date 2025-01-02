Giannaros leads Boston University against Lafayette after 23-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Boston University Terriers (7-5) Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Lafayette after…

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Boston University Terriers (7-5)

Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Lafayette after Alex Giannaros scored 23 points in Boston University’s 77-56 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 4-2 at home. Boston University allows 62.5 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Leopards are 1-5 in road games. Lafayette has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston University is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 55.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 62.5 Boston University allows to opponents.

The Terriers and Leopards meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Terriers.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 58.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.