Giannaros and Boston University host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Boston University Terriers (7-5) Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Lafayette after…

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Boston University Terriers (7-5)

Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Lafayette after Alex Giannaros scored 23 points in Boston University’s 77-56 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 4-2 in home games. Boston University gives up 62.5 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Leopards have gone 1-5 away from home. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Boston University scores 56.3 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 69.7 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Boston University gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 14.4 points.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 58.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.