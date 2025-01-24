Georgia visits Richard and No. 5 Florida

Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-2, 4-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-2, 4-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida takes on Georgia after Will Richard scored 22 points in Florida’s 70-69 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators have gone 9-1 in home games. Florida is 14-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in SEC play. Georgia is sixth in the SEC scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 10.6.

Florida averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Florida gives up.

The Gators and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.