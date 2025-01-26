Georgia visits Beers and No. 15 Oklahoma

Georgia Bulldogs (9-11, 1-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgia Bulldogs (9-11, 1-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oklahoma hosts Georgia after Raegan Beers scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 101-60 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Sooners have gone 9-1 at home. Oklahoma ranks sixth in college basketball with 42.2 points in the paint led by Beers averaging 11.9.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in SEC play. Georgia scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Oklahoma makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Georgia averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Asia Avinger is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

