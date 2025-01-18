Georgia Tech visits Florida State following Watkins’ 26-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Georgia Tech after Jamir Watkins scored 26 points in Florida State’s 82-70 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles are 7-2 on their home court. Florida State averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-5 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Florida State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daquan Davis is averaging nine points for the Seminoles.

Naithan George is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.