Georgia Tech visits Florida State after Watkins’ 26-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Georgia Tech after Jamir Watkins scored 26 points in Florida State’s 82-70 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles have gone 7-2 in home games. Florida State is fourth in the ACC with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 11.1.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-5 in conference matchups. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Naithan George averaging 6.3.

Florida State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Georgia Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 18.6 points for the Seminoles.

Lance Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

