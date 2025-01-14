Georgia State visits Texas State following Drone’s 30-point game

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Georgia State after Mark Drone scored 30 points in Texas State’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in home games. Texas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 4.9.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State gives up 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Texas State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 72.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.5 Texas State allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

Nicholas McMullen is averaging 9.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

