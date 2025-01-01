Georgia State takes on Texas State for conference showdown

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4, 1-0 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Texas State in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 at home. Texas State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas State scores 66.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 66.5 Georgia State allows. Georgia State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Texas State has given up to its opponents (41.0%).

The Bobcats and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.