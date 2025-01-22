Georgia State takes on Coastal Carolina following Henderson’s 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina after Crystal Henderson scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 88-83 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Georgia State is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Chanticleers are 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Marable averaging 8.0.

Georgia State scores 66.3 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 63.4 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Brooks is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

