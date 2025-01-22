Georgia State hosts Marshall after Anochili-Killen’s 23-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-12, 3-4 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-12, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia State after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 23 points in Marshall’s 77-64 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 7.0.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Georgia State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Mikal Dawson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Anochili-Killen is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

